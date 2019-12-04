Jaguar XE Launched in India at Rs 44.98 Lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India today announced the launch of the New Jaguar XE. Available in the S & SE derivative, the New Jaguar XE is offered with 184 kW Ingenium Turbocharged Petrol powertrain and 132 kW Ingenium Turbocharged Diesel powertrain options. The New Jaguar XE appears wider and lower than before, with large front apertures, bold graphics and muscular forms with new all-LED headlights with a ‘J’ blade daytime running light signature and Animated Directional Indicators. The rear of the car also features a new bumper design and slender all-LED tail-lights with updated signature graphics, along with 43.18 cm (17) inch wheels.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “The Jaguar XE has always been a distinctly designed executive sports saloon that provides exhilarating performance. The New Jaguar XE is an illustration of how enhancements in its design, technology and driving dynamics can rewrite the rules. We are confident that our Jaguar fans and discerning customers will be delighted with our latest offering.”

The New Jaguar XE features all-new door trims, and the F-TYPE derived Jaguar SportShift selector on the revised centre console is ergonomically designed for rapid manual gear changes of the 8-speed automatic gearbox. A new steering wheel, shared with the all-electric I-PACE, features ‘hidden-until-lit’ graphics and tactile switches for intuitive control of key functions.

The Jaguar XE gets a new 25.4 cm (10) ‘Touch Pro’ infotainment screen with Smartphone Pack (Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™) as standard. Other highlight features include Smart Settings with AI (Artificial Intelligence) for driver seat, mirror, audio and climate settings, Lane Keep Assist and Driver Condition Monitor, Online Pack (Wi-Fi with Pro Services that adds Real-Time Traffic Information, Door-to-Door routing and Estimated Time of Arrival), ‘Remote with InControl Remote App’ allows you to check vehicle status like fuel level, window open etc. via phone, Connected Navigation Pro navigation system, Wireless Device Charging, Interactive Driver Display uses high definition crystal clear graphics to show 3D maps, vehicle settings, contacts and media options, Air Quality Sensor, Park Assist and more.

The New Jaguar XE's SportShift selector that offers a sportier shift to the Control toggle switch that enhances usability, while Jaguar XE’s lightweight aluminium-intensive body structure continues to play a major role in the car’s agile handling, exceptional safety and efficiency. Aluminium makes up 75 per cent of the body and combines with the proven rear-wheel-drive system, double-wishbone front and integral link rear suspension to offer a superior drive.

