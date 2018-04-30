Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Fine-Tuning Almost Finished, to be Fastest Jaguar Ever

Luxury carmaker Jaguar says fine-tuning for its new vehicle, which it claims will be the fastest and most thrilling road-legal four-door saloon car in the world, is almost finished. The Project 8 is a practical four-door car that will serve for daily use, but also offers genuine supercar performance. The top speed of the car is 200 mph, and zero to 60 mph will take just 3.4 seconds. Back in November, the Project 8 set a new four-door production-intent saloon record around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, which is the 'gold' standard for all-around high performance.The car's best lap took 7 minutes 21.23 seconds, which is quicker than many genuine supercars, and smashed the previous record for a four-door by more than 10 seconds.Jaguar Land Rover Special Operations Managing Director, John Edwards, said: "The fastest high-performance sedan in the world just keeps getting better. The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 development team at Special Vehicle Operations keep pushing boundaries – the drive to do that is in our designers' and engineers' blood."Mark Stanton, JLR's Special Vehicle Operations Director added: "With Project 8 we set out to deliver a fast, fun and engaging car that encourages you to explore its performance. Our lap record at the Nürburgring proves we have achieved that, but now we believe we can go faster. We're continually honing every functional aspect of the car, focusing on marginal gains to make it even quicker yet still accessible to drive."All that performance is produced by a supercharged 592 horsepower Jaguar 5.0-litre V-8, making it the most powerful road car the company has ever produced. A maximum of 300 units of this limited-edition model will be produced, which will be hand-built by Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations at its Technical Center in Coventry, England.The XE SV Project 8 will cost from £147,665 in the UK and from $187,500 in the US. It's the second Collector's Edition Jaguar from Special Vehicle Operations, after the 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE Project 7, and deliveries will get underway this summer.