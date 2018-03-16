Jaguar XE, XF to Now Come With Ingenium Petrol Engine in India

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that the Jaguar XE and XF in India will now come with the lightweight and efficient all-aluminium Ingenium petrol powertrain. The new 2.0 litre Ingenium petrol motor is offered in both 147 kW and 184 kW outputs and is mated to an 8-Speed Electronic Automatic Transmission with Jaguar Sequential ShiftTM and All Surface Progress Control. The Jaguar XE powered by the Ingenium petrol starts from Rs 35.99 Lakh while the Jaguar XF starts from Rs 49.80 Lakh.The Ingenium petrol engines use Jaguar Land Rover’s low friction all-aluminium-intensive design to provide excellent thermal properties and lightweight construction for improved efficiency and enhanced vehicle dynamics. The new petrol units deploy twin scroll turbos to reduce lag, optimising power output and efficiency. Continuously Variable Valve Lift technology improves air delivery to both engines. This patented technology provides fully variable control of the intake valve lift for optimum efficiency, power and torque across the rev range.Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said: “The Jaguar XE and XF have done tremendously well in India and with the entry of the refined and efficient Ingenium petrol powertrain on our award-winning sedans, we expect more customers to enjoy the thrilling drive experience these two cars offer.”The 147 kW powertrain is offered on the XE Pure and Prestige as well as the XF Prestige, while the 184 kW powertrain is offered on the XE Portfolio and XF Portfolio.