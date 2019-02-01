English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaguar XF Saloon and Sportbrake Get a Fancy New Trim Option
The Chequered Flag XF Saloon starts at £34,950 in the UK while the XF Sportbrake begins at £37,390.
Jaguar XF Saloon Chequered Flag Special Edition. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Jaguar this week revealed the Chequered Flag Special Edition XF Saloon and XF Sportbrake models featuring fresh new faces and your choice of powertrain. Earlier this week, Jaguar announced that the latest XF Saloon and XF Sportbrake are both available in a limited edition trim package, the Chequered Flag edition, that gives the models handsome cosmetic upgrades and your choice of engine.
The exterior, which can be painted in black, gray, or white, has been redesigned to feature side vent badging, a new set of Gloss Black alloy wheels, body-colored side sills, and sportier-styled bumpers.
The interior, too, received a collection of enhancements including an R-Sport full-leather interior upgrade with your choice of black-on-black or red-on-black color options, a dark aluminum instrument panel and, of course, Chequered Flag treadplates.
A new Smartphone Pack that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes standard on each model, as well as a couple extra features including Navigation Pro and other online services like Share ETA.
As for the engines available, the petrol options include 250PS or 200 PS Ingenium 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines with rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD), and the diesel options include a 180PS Ingenium 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with RWD and AWD, a 240PS Ingenium 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with AWD, and a 300PS 3.0-liter V6 twin turbocharged engine with RWD.
The Chequered Flag XF Saloon starts at £34,950 in the UK while the XF Sportbrake begins at £37,390.
Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
