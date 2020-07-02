AUTO

1-MIN READ

Jaipur Airport Installs In-line Scanning System to Ensure Faster Baggage Screening

File photo of the Jaipur International Airport. (Pic Source: PTI)

In this new system, passengers are not required to scan their baggage before dropping them at the check-in counter, which will save time.

  • News18.com Jaipur
  • Last Updated: July 2, 2020, 11:06 AM IST
A modern in-line baggage scanning system has been installed at the Jaipur International Airport to make the screening process faster and strengthen aviation security, Airport Director J S Balhara said on Tuesday.

The new system has been installed at a cost of Rs 18 crores, he said.

He said the in-line baggage screening system has been combined with the existing baggage handling network.

"This will make checking of baggage and other belongings of passengers more effective and quick," he said.

In this new system, passengers are not required to scan their baggage before dropping them at the "check-in" counter, which will save time, he added.

Also Watch:

In May, the Jaipur International Airport resumed operations after the Ministry of Civil Aviation allowed domestic airlines to resume flight services in a calibrated manner. Like all other airports in the country, passengers are also made to undergo mandatory thermal scanning and arrangements have been also been made to ensure that travellers maintain social-distancing guidelines amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Furthermore, authorities at the Jaipur International Airport have also installed automated hand sanitisers at various spots inside the airport and five kiosks have been put up at the arrival lounge for the repatriation flights where doctors are stationed to screen passengers when they come out of the aerobridge.

With Inputs From Agencies

