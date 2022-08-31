Jaipur-Delhi Train Travel Time to Come Down to Just 3 Hours; Details Inside

After Agra, work to enhance the speed of trains on the Jaipur-Delhi route has begun. Ever since North Western Railway has been included in the Gatishakti scheme, the plan to complete the work of increasing the speed of trains with the help of modern technology has picked up momentum.

The number of rail passengers travelling between Jaipur and Delhi is in lakhs. The most popular train between Jaipur to Delhi is double decker which departs from Jaipur at 6 am and reaches Delhi between 10.30 am to 11 am.

This train takes 4.5 to 5 hours. Now, after the Gatishakti scheme, there is a plan to increase the speed of these trains on the Jaipur-Delhi route from rake improvement to automatic signalling work. If these works are completed in time, the train between Jaipur-Delhi will take only 3 to 3.5 hours to reach Delhi from Jaipur.

If the signals are automatic, the speed of the train running between Jaipur-Delhi can be enhanced up to 160 kilometres per hour.

A total of 9 railway stations in the state including Jaipur Junction, and Gandhinagar Railway Station are involved in Gatishakti and station redevelopment. All the reports related to this scheme will be updated to the GM and Railway Board from time to time.

