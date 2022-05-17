Jaipur To Get Another Railway Station Soon, Half The Employees To Work From There

Keeping in mind the congestion at the Jaipur railway station, Northwestern Railway is soon expected to operate a new sub-railway station in the pink city. The new station will be located about 20 km from Jaipur junction and will be called Khatipura Railway Station.

The construction has almost been completed and the station is expected to start its operation in two months. The diversion of trains that used to halt at Jaipur will now take place at the Khatipura railway station. Apart from that, several other busy trains that used to start from Jaipur Junction will now originate from the Khatipura Railway Station.

As per Captain Shashi Kiran, the CPRO of Northwestern Railway, Jaipur Junction is the largest and busiest railway station in the four divisions of the NWR zone. It is known that about 1 lakh passengers pass through the station.

He also pointed out that about 125 trains pass through it. There has been a need for a new station for quite a while. Although there are two other railway stations near Jaipur Junctions, they can’t handle trains originating from Jaipur.

The new train station falls near Jagatpura. As of now, 6 trains have started halting there, but moving forward, more trains will halt there. Not only that, many trains passing through Jaipur Junction will start from there.

Post the inauguration of the Khatipura Railway Station, Jaipur Junction will get some breathing space. Following that, some development work will also be undertaken at the station.

The railway employees working at the Jaipur Junction will also be divided between the two stations. About half the employees will operate from Khatipura soon.

