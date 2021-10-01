The 25th James Bond movie, ‘No Time To Die’, is the latest adventure to hit screens worldwide. The much-awaited film was delayed three times since its original April 2020 slot, as the pandemic not only threw spanner on its release, but also delayed Daniel Craig’s last appearance as the iconic screen spy. Nevertheless, the new James Bond movie finally held its delayed world premiere in London earlier this week, it also marked the cinema’s most high-profile red-carpet event since the beginning of the pandemic.

The stellar star cast includes Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Lea Seydoux among others, who co-star along Craig in his fifth and final outing as the suave MI6 agent, wrapping up a 15-year association that began with 2006's ‘Casino Royale’.

All things aside, fans really look forward to the numerous action and chase sequences in the movie franchise involving some delectable vehicles. For the 25th Bond film, the makers of the movie have included quite a few top-range vehicles and stylish sports cars notably from the Aston Martin stable. The British independent manufacturer of luxury sports cars and the James Bond franchise go way back. Here we take a look at all the cars that are set to appear in this movie.

Land Rover Defender

For the 25th James Bond film, the makers of the movie partnered with other automakers as well. Much like the Valhalla, the latest Land Rover Defender will also make its appearance in ‘No Time To Die’. While the character driving it has been strictly kept under wraps, however fans can expect elaborate chase sequences involving the new Defender.

Aston Martin Valhalla

The Superleggera won't be the only modern Aston Martin vehicle in the James Bond film, as the upcoming Valhalla is all set to make a striking appearance. The forthcoming mid-engine sports car developed by Aston Martin in collaboration with Red Bull Racing will not roll out until this year end and will be limited to only a few hundred models. The futuristic looking mid-engine, twin turbocharged V6, Valhalla may well become a regular ride for future Bond actors.

Aston Martin V8

The new trailer also showed Bond removing the sheet off what appears to be another classic – the Aston Martin V8 Vantage. It was driven by Timothy Dalton in ‘The Living Daylights’ (1987). The V8 used in the new Bond film sports the same number plate similar to the Dalton-era model, suggesting Bond may use this car to replace his beaten DB5.

Jaguar XF

The former British automaker has long been positioned as the antithesis of Bond's classic Aston’s. However, the Jaguar X-series have been featured in the Bond franchise and notably driven by bad guys. The Jaguar XF can be seen in ‘No Time To Die’ trailer's opening chase making it no surprise to see it represented in the new film as well.

Aston Martin DB5

The classic DB5 that has been a staple of the James Bond universe since 1964’s ‘Goldfinger’. Over the years the iconic vehicle was also seen in ‘Casino Royale’ and later in ‘Skyfall’. The makers of the Bond franchise featured a bruised and battered DB5 in ‘No Time To Die’s trailer, albeit with those headlamp miniguns still operational.

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Highlighting the change of guard, it is apt that a young up-and-coming 00 agent – Nomi, drives something more modern. The new 00 will be seen driving the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, which is sure to grab attention when fans see the grand tourer in action.

