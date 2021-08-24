James Bond’s Aston Martin Stolen 24 Years Ago May Be In The Middle-East

Aston Martin DB5 is one of the most famous cars on this planet. Ever since its appearance in Sean Connery starrer, Goldfinger, arguably the best James Bond movie ever made, the car instantly became the buzz of the town.

The gadget and weapons-loaded vehicle, in its original form, was purchased by an American businessman, and probably a fan, Anthony Pugliese III, at a Sotheby’s auction in the year 1986. It used to rest in a private hanger at Boca Raton Airport, Florida, USA, before it got stolen on June 19, 1997, and was never found since.

But, surprisingly, the same car is found after 24-odd years and is allegedly a part of a private car collection somewhere in the middle-east. The car is one of the only four made in the world, specifically for the movie, with working gadgets like tyre-shredders, bulletproof shields, machine guns, oil and smoke distributors, and the iconic ejector seats. It is believed that the serial number of the car in middle-east matches that of the vehicle stolen in 1997.

The suspected areas include Saud Arabia, Kuwait, Dubai, and Bahrain, where the stolen car may be located. “These countries reside multiple big car collectors, and I have intelligence that the stolen Aston Martin could be in any one of these countries. I don’t believe the current possessor was aware that the car is stolen when they purchased it,” Christopher A Marinello, Chief Executive, Art Recovery International, the Telegraph. He further added, “Now if they do know, they should make all efforts to conduct a discreet, confidential discussion aimed at clearing the title of this iconic car.”

The car was bought in 1986 at a price of $275,000, which, after adjusting the inflation becomes, $685,000. However, it is estimated that currently, the car is valued at a whopping $24 million.

