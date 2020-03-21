Janta Curfew: Vistara to Reduce Domestic Flight Services on March 22

After GoAir and IndiGo, Vistara announced on Friday night that it will be curtailing its domestic operations on Sunday when 'Janta curfew' would be in force.

While IndiGo announced that it will be operating 60 per cent of its domestic flights on Sunday, GoAir said that it will be suspending its domestic operations completely on that day.

"Vistara will operate on a reduced network on Sunday, 22 March on account of Janta curfew. Passengers who have been affected by cancellations will be contacted soon," said the airline's spokesperson.







The prime minister has appealed people to stay indoors on Sunday in an effort to promote social distancing to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

The global outbreak of the pandemic has forced several airlines in India to suspend their International operations and make changes to their domestic routes. In addition to this, leadership teams of several airlines have also announced pay cuts following the loss that the companies suffered due to the outbreak.

With countries sealing their borders and implementing stringent travel restrictions, the airline industry is facing one of the worst crisis with low ticket sales. Closed spaces like airports are being feared the most for the contraction of the virus which has seen a major fall in the ticket sales of the airline companies.

(With Inputs from PTI)