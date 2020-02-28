Japan Airlines and Vistara Sign Codeshare Agreement for Additional Routes to Major Indian Cities

Japan Airlines (JAL) and Vistara has announced the expansion of their codeshare partnership, providing customers additional options when travelling between Japan and India.







Effective March 15, 2020, the two carriers will provide codeshare service on JAL`s international routes to India, namely Tokyo=Delhi1 and Tokyo=Bengaluru2, as well as on connecting flights to major cities in their respective countries. Through this agreement, JAL will add 13 new destinations to its international network in India, such as Goa and Amritsar, while Vistara will add 5 major cities in Japan in its virtual network, which are Sapporo, Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka.







Commenting on this occasion, Hideki Oshima, Japan Airlines` Executive Officer for International Relations and Alliances said, “The travel demand from India to Japan has more than doubled in the past decade, making this a key market for Japan Airlines. By strengthening our partnership with Vistara, we will provide an international network that better matches the actual needs of our mutual customers.”







Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “We’re thrilled to have further deepened our relationship with Japan Airlines with this expanded codeshare agreement. Japan is a strong market for business and leisure travellers from India and this partnership will help us offer greater convenience, ease of connection and increased choices to our customers travelling to different cities in Japan. We also look forward to the opportunity of offering Vistara’s award-winning service and India’s only five-star flying experience to even more travellers from Japan and beyond on their Indian domestic flights.”







Codeshare flights are subject to government approval.

