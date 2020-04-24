AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Japan Airlines Cut Annual Net Profits by 43 Percent Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Japan Airlines (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ KAZUHIRO NOGI)

Japan Airlines (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ KAZUHIRO NOGI)

The airlines said that net profit for the fiscal year ending in March would be 53 billion yen ($500 million), against an earlier forecast of 93 billion yen.

Share this:

Japan Airlines on Wednesday slashed its forecast for annual net profits by 43 percent because of the coronavirus, making it the latest carrier to fly into virus-related turbulence as global tourism plummets.

With COVID-19 hammering both domestic and international routes, JAL said net profit for the fiscal year ending in March would be 53 billion yen ($500 million), against an earlier forecast of 93 billion yen.

JAL said demand had plunged owing to entry bans around the world, the cancellation of major domestic events and a state of emergency in Japan with authorities requesting citizens refrain from travel.

"We cancelled and reduced flights and we also used smaller planes, but these efforts didn't make up for the losses," the firm said in a statement.

JAL also sharply revised down its operating profit forecasts to 100 billion yen from 140 billion yen while sales were forecast to fall to 1.41 trillion yen from a previous estimate of 1.48 trillion yen.

JAL posted 150 billion yen in net profits in its previous fiscal year.

The firm's downward revision came a day after cash-strapped Virgin Australia filed for insolvency because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has ravaged the global airline industry.

The firm was more than Aus$5 billion ($3.2 billion) in debt and had appealed for an Aus$1.4-billion loan to stay afloat, but the Australian government refused to bail out the majority foreign-owned company.

This week, Norwegian Air announced that four subsidiaries in Sweden and Denmark had filed for bankruptcy while Japan's other major airline ANA slashed its annual net profit forecast by 71 percent.

ANA and JAL are both scheduled to release full-year earnings later this month.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres