Japan Airlines Launches ‘Baby Map’ that Lets Passengers Know Where Babies are Sitting

Travelling in flight becomes a daunting task if you end up getting your seat next to a child or a newborn baby. Taking note of the difficulties faced by fliers, Japan Airlines has introduced a baby map to help. The airline on its website said that when passengers who travel with young children, those between the age of eight days and 2 years, choose the seat where they want to sit, a "child icon" will be displayed on those spots on the seat selection screen. "This lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there," the website of Japan Airlines says on its "baby travel support service" section. This gives passengers the option to select a seat away from a child.

However, a report by HuffPost states that the icon appears only for seats booked on the website as opposed to third-party sites. The Japanese Airlines also warns that the "child icon" will not be shown if seats are booked as part of a tour, using award tickets. The "child icon" came to the notice of public after a traveller Rahat Ahmed took an image of the baby map and thanked the airline on Twitter. "This really ought to be mandatory across the board," he wrote.

Thank you, @JAL_Official_jp for warnings me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13 hour trip. This really ought to be mandatory across the board.Please take note, @qatarairways: I had 3 screaming babies next to me on my JFK-DOH flight two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/kQYQFIqqCD — Rahat Ahmed (@dequinix) September 24, 2019

However, there is still no clarity on when the carrier has introduced the feature. The "child icon" is listed under domestic flights on the website, along with information about child seats, strollers, changing tables and blanket rentals. While the move has been welcomed by some travellers who are in favour of adult-only flight, some maintain that fliers should be more tolerant towards babies and empathetic towards their parents.

I’ve been saying for ages we need a 21+ or 18+ only flight. I would gladly pay a fee for such a flight. — Tarek Haidar (@TarekHaidar) September 26, 2019

They are babies as we all once were. We need to learn tolerance or will soon start needing a map of seat locations for mouth breathers, droolers, farters, drunks, and perhaps a lot more things in life. What ever happened to life's surprises 😉? — GS (@gsundar) September 26, 2019

As a father of 5 and having travelled with each one as a baby at one point or another, I try to do everything I can to keep them from crying. It's hard on parents too. And remember: it's just one day. You'll survive your flight. Chill — David Walker (@DDubDub21) September 26, 2019

I agree. Thank you JAL. If someone has ever been sitting next to or in close proximity to an infant or a child on a flight for several hours where you cannot escape, you get the feeling that death is a good option. From now on, i will choose JAL when possible. — Eric M (@EricM66524480) September 26, 2019

I used to feel and say exactly what you have just said - but after having my own son, I am very sympathetic to parents travelling with kids. If you're not happy with a screaming child in the cabin then I am more than happy to you to try and reason with them ;) — Andrew Lim (@andrewlim85) September 26, 2019

Babies don't plan to scream, exercise some tolerance and purchase headphones or ear plugs. So petty. — Andy Hobson (@sideburno) September 26, 2019

People are perfectly welcome to take their children on fights. People are perfectly welcome to choose not to sit near those children on flights. It’s not a personal slight at your child. It’s a choice. — Sarah Alice (@TryToBeShy) September 26, 2019

