3-min read

Japan Airlines Launches ‘Baby Map’ that Lets Passengers Know Where Babies are Sitting

'Baby Map' by Japan Airlines displays a child icon during the seat selection process while booking tickets to let passengers know a baby will be sitting there.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 27, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
Japan Airlines Launches ‘Baby Map’ that Lets Passengers Know Where Babies are Sitting
Japan Airlines Baby Map (Image: Twitter/ Rahat Ahmed)
Loading...

Travelling in flight becomes a daunting task if you end up getting your seat next to a child or a newborn baby. Taking note of the difficulties faced by fliers, Japan Airlines has introduced a baby map to help. The airline on its website said that when passengers who travel with young children, those between the age of eight days and 2 years, choose the seat where they want to sit, a "child icon" will be displayed on those spots on the seat selection screen. "This lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there," the website of Japan Airlines says on its "baby travel support service" section. This gives passengers the option to select a seat away from a child.

However, a report by HuffPost states that the icon appears only for seats booked on the website as opposed to third-party sites. The Japanese Airlines also warns that the "child icon" will not be shown if seats are booked as part of a tour, using award tickets. The "child icon" came to the notice of public after a traveller Rahat Ahmed took an image of the baby map and thanked the airline on Twitter. "This really ought to be mandatory across the board," he wrote.

However, there is still no clarity on when the carrier has introduced the feature. The "child icon" is listed under domestic flights on the website, along with information about child seats, strollers, changing tables and blanket rentals. While the move has been welcomed by some travellers who are in favour of adult-only flight, some maintain that fliers should be more tolerant towards babies and empathetic towards their parents.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Loading...
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

