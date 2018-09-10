English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Japan Earthquake: Toyota Motor Corp to Resume Production at Hokkaido Plant
Toyota suspended production last week at all 16 plants in Hokkaido which manufacture the brand's vehicles.
Image used for representational purpose. (Image: Reuters)
Toyota Motor Corp said it would resume operations at its domestic assembly plants by Thursday as a transmission plant in Hokkaido was poised to restart production following last week's earthquake. A Toyota spokeswoman said partial production would resume on Tuesday at some plants, including those near the company's headquarters in Aichi Prefecture and those operated by Toyota Auto Body. Operations would resume at the remaining plants on Thursday.
The automaker had suspended production on Monday at all 16 plants which manufacture the brand's vehicles as it assessed the supply chain impact of a stoppage at a transmission plant in Hokkaido operated by Toyota Motor Hokkaido, a wholly owned subsidiary which supplies Toyota assembly plants at home and abroad.
Toyota operations in India will not be affected by the setback as Indian products are manufactured and assembled at the company’s Karnataka based facility. Toyota India sells Corolla Altis, Innova Crysta, Fortuner among other vehicles in the country.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
