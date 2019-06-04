Japan Ends Search for Crashed F-35A Fighter Jet, Pilot's Body Not Found
The ministry would keep monitoring a wider area with underwater cameras "for the purpose of protecting classified military information" - Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya.
Senior leaders of Japan’s Ministry of Defense, U.S. Forces Japan, Pacific Air Forces and Lockheed Martin gather in a Japan Air Self-Defense Force hangar for the commemorative ceremony welcoming the first operational F-35A Lightning II to JASDF's 3rd Air Wing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, February 24, 2018. Picture taken February 24, 2018. U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton/Handout via REUTERS
Japan called off its search for an F-35A on Tuesday, almost two months after the stealth jet crashed into the sea sparking a scramble to recover the pilot and secrets onboard. Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters the search had been halted but that his teams were still investigating the cause of the crash, adding that F-35A operations in northern Japan had not yet resumed.
The ministry would also keep monitoring a wider area with underwater cameras "for the purpose of protecting classified military information," Iwaya said.
Experts say Japan and the US are keen to prevent sensitive debris from the plane being recovered by Russia or China, and Iwaya himself has admitted there were "a significant amount of secrets that need to be protected" on the jet.
Some debris have been recovered, including the jet's tail, but neither the pilot's body nor the flight data recorder have been found.
The state-of-the-art fighter jet went missing on April 9 while flying 135 kilometres east of Misawa, northeastern Japan, on a training mission.
The plane lost contact about 30 minutes after taking off from Misawa Air Base with three other aircraft.
It was the first reported crash by an F35-A, according to Japan's Air Self-Defence Force.
Japan is deploying F35-As, each of which costs more than 10 billion yen ($90 million), to replace its ageing F-4 fighters.
They are a key part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to upgrade the nation's military capacity to meet changing power dynamics in East Asia, with China rapidly modernising its military.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hardik Pandya Posts Selfie With ‘Gang’ Dhoni and Rahul
- Shaheer Sheikh Bonds with Erica Fernandes and Sonarika Bhadoria in Indonesia, Shares Pics
- Apple Music, TV And Podcasts: The iTunes App is Dead, But Long Live iTunes
- iOS 13 Will Make Your iPhone Faster, But That is Not The Only Goodness it Packs in
- India vs South Africa | Battered Proteas Have Tools to Land Counterpunch on India
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s