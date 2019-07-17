Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) Opens Admissions at Gurugram for Auto Technicians

Haryana’s first Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) in Uncha Majra, Gurugram today opened admissions for its first batch of students.

Affiliated to National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and accredited by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), JIM Uncha Majra offers the following eight courses:

Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Mechanic Auto body Painting, Technician Mechatronics, Welder, Mechanic Diesel Engine, Fitter, Electrician, Mechanic Auto Body Repair.

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki will provide training in soft skills and Japanese shop floor practices in the areas of safety, quality, discipline, punctuality, Kaizen, 3G and 5S.

Preparing for the EV revolution and to meet the future demand of skilled manpower in the area of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Electric Vehicles (EVs), Maruti Suzuki will train the students in repair, maintenance, installation and assembly of such vehicles.

The institute will also have a special batch for female students.

The institute spread over five acres will have eighteen classrooms and eight workshops for practical training. A team of over 40 trained instructors and trade experts will impart training to students.

Announcing opening of admissions for the first batch, Mr AK Tomer, Executive Advisor - CSR, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Automotive industry is known for its ability to adapt to new trends and technology. Therefore it is important that workers within automobile and Auto component sector also have the required skill sets. With introduction of greener technologies, Indian automobile industry requires huge skilled manpower. JIM was conceptualized to fill this gap between demand and supply of trained workforce by imparting required education and training among the youth. The new JIM will allow students to gain ‘hands-on experience’ with the latest automotive technologies like HEVs and EVs.”

Class 10th pass students are eligible to apply as per trade requirement and selection will be done on merit basis within government guidelines.

JIM Uncha Majra is the second institute set up by Maruti Suzuki, the first being JIM Mehsana in Gujarat, which has been operational since 2017. Last year, the first batch of students from JIM Mehsana, received 100% placement.