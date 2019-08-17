Japanese Air Force One Boeing 747 VIP Plane Up for Sale at Rs 200 Crores

A Boeing 747-400, which has carried 14 Japanese prime ministers and the country's emperor around the world during official visits, has been put up for sale, according to a listing on aviation trade publication Controller, reported CNN.

According to the CNN report, built in 1991, the aircraft was registered by the Japanese Air Self Defense Forces and includes a bedroom, shower, and office and lounge area following modifications. Furthermore, the Japanese Air Force One has 85 seats, compared to US Air Force One's 70.

The CNN report further states that the plane boasts of luxurious living areas, a smaller 'secretary cabin' that were provided to chamberlains when flying the Imperial Family. The same cabins were given to secretaries when transporting prime ministers.

The Boeing 747-400 comes at a princely sum of USD 28 million and looks 'factory new' according to the seller, stated CNN.

The plane has seen 16,332 hours of flight time and is one of the lowest time Boeing 747-400's in the world. The report further cites the listing as maintaining that the aircraft has been maintained to the "highest possible standards."

Notably, the Boeing 747-400 was one of two that were used for VIP transport and both have been retired to be replaced by a pair of Boeing 777-300ER jets, CNN cited Aviation International News as saying.

CNN further revealed that Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had vowed to sell his version of Air Force One when he came to power in December. While it is yet to be sold, the proceeds from the sale will be used to help fund Mexican government efforts to reduce migration from Central American to the US, CNN cited a Reuters report.

