English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Japanese Firm Aims to Sell Flying Motorbikes by 2022, Aimed at Asia, Africa
A.L.I. Technologies hope to sell a "hoverbike", in emerging economies in Africa, the Middle East and Asia with poor road infrastructure.
A journalist rides a drone flying car controlled by its inventor Kyxz Mendiola during its launch in the province of Batangas, Philippines. (Image for representation only: Reuters)
Loading...
A Japanese company is aiming to release a mass-market flying motorcycle by 2022, its CEO has announced. Tokyo-based venture company A.L.I. Technologies Inc., which mainly develops small drones, hopes to sell the product, called a "hover bike", in emerging economies in Africa, the Middle East and Asia with poor road infrastructure, The Japan Times reported.
"We'll create a (flying) bike first, in order to get flying cars widely used in society eventually," CEO Shuhei Komatsu said.
"Our hoverbike is an ensemble of drone technologies," he said, expressing confidence that his company can commercialise the flying motorcycle.
The envisioned vehicle will use propeller power to hover dozens of centimetres above the ground. It will stay at the desired altitude through technologies that use sensors to avoid obstacles.
A.L.I. Technologies is developing a special limited version for sale around late next year. Reservations will be accepted in May at the earliest.
As for the mass-market model, Komatsu said: "We want to deliver it to customers from around 2022." He said the price will roughly match those of mini-vehicles.
"We'll create a (flying) bike first, in order to get flying cars widely used in society eventually," CEO Shuhei Komatsu said.
"Our hoverbike is an ensemble of drone technologies," he said, expressing confidence that his company can commercialise the flying motorcycle.
The envisioned vehicle will use propeller power to hover dozens of centimetres above the ground. It will stay at the desired altitude through technologies that use sensors to avoid obstacles.
A.L.I. Technologies is developing a special limited version for sale around late next year. Reservations will be accepted in May at the earliest.
As for the mass-market model, Komatsu said: "We want to deliver it to customers from around 2022." He said the price will roughly match those of mini-vehicles.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Deluxe Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals the Show
- Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Character', Filmmaker Hits Back
- Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Is A Jumbo Disappointment
- Apple iPhone XI Leaked Schematics Suggest Angular Triple-Camera Setup
- WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Appears in Latest Beta Version Along With Dark Mode
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results