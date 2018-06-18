Japanese Resident Donates Nissan GT-R Patrol Car Worth Rs 2.12 Crore to Police Department

Residents of Tochigi, Japan: meet the new addition to your police force’s fleet, the #Nissan GT-R patrol car. pic.twitter.com/h4feGe7Rtv — Nissan Motor (@NissanMotor) June 15, 2018

While Dubai Police is known for its fleet of exotic and expensive patrol cars, it is not the only country to have such cars in its fleet. Italian cops use cars like Lamborghini and Ferrari in its patrol car fleet, while the U.S has Ford Explorer Hybrid in the fleet. However, all of them are the official police vehicles, purchased by the forces themselves. But a strange case has come to light from Japan, leaving us all excited.A local resident of the Toshigi Prefecture in Japan has donated the Nissan GT-R Sportscar, fondly called as the Godzilla, to the local police department to use as a patrol car. The chief of police accepted the donation and arranged a special ceremony to honor one-of-the-kind police car.The uber-fast sportscar, known for its ability to drift was given the police colors by adding red blinkers atop the roof, LED strobes on the bumper and a black and white livery like the rest of the Toshigi’s police patrol cars.The Nissan GT-R can produce massive 565-horsepower of output and can go 0-100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds, which means the criminals in Japan are in a big, big trouble.Just so you know, the Dubai police fleet has cars like Ferrari LaFerrari, Bugatti Veyron, Lexus RC F, McLaren 12C, Mercedes SLS AMG, Bentley Continental GT, Ferrari FF, Mercedes G63 AMG, and Audi R8.