English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Japanese Startup Launches CrossHemlet X1 Smart Helmet With 360-Degree Visibility
This smart motorcycle helmet has a wide-angle camera at the back and a built-in head-up display so the rider can see what's going on behind them without any blind spots.
The CrossHelmet X1 is available to preorder priced $1,599. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
The Japanese startup Borderless presents the CrossHelmet X1, a revolutionary motorcycle helmet offering riders 360-degree visibility, noise cancellation and smartphone connectivity. It is currently available to pre-order via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website.
This smart motorcycle helmet has a wide-angle camera at the back and a built-in head-up display so the rider can see what's going on behind them without any blind spots. With this 360-degree view, the rider no longer has to turn around or make large head movements to maneuver. They can, instead, stay concentrated on the road ahead while keeping a careful eye on what's going on behind them.
The CrossHelmet X1 also has a noise control system, via the accompanying mobile app, to reduce noise from the surrounding environment (engine, wind, etc.). Finally, it can connect to smartphones over Bluetooth, allowing riders to use voice commands via Google Assistant or Siri, whether for making calls, managing navigation or listening to music.
The helmet also features safety LEDs on either side to improve visibility at night.
The CrossHelmet X1 is available to preorder on Indiegogo for $1,599, with estimated delivery slated for June 2019, and should then go on sale priced $1,799. It can also be ordered with various accessories (visors, jackets, gloves).
This smart motorcycle helmet has a wide-angle camera at the back and a built-in head-up display so the rider can see what's going on behind them without any blind spots. With this 360-degree view, the rider no longer has to turn around or make large head movements to maneuver. They can, instead, stay concentrated on the road ahead while keeping a careful eye on what's going on behind them.
The CrossHelmet X1 also has a noise control system, via the accompanying mobile app, to reduce noise from the surrounding environment (engine, wind, etc.). Finally, it can connect to smartphones over Bluetooth, allowing riders to use voice commands via Google Assistant or Siri, whether for making calls, managing navigation or listening to music.
The helmet also features safety LEDs on either side to improve visibility at night.
The CrossHelmet X1 is available to preorder on Indiegogo for $1,599, with estimated delivery slated for June 2019, and should then go on sale priced $1,799. It can also be ordered with various accessories (visors, jackets, gloves).
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
-
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Why be on a Dating Site'? Man Trolls Woman for Saying No on Tinder but Twitter Schools him
- New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched in India for Rs 7.44 Lakh, Gets 1.5L Petrol Engine
- Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar's Husband & Shrishty Rode's Fiancé Get Into Social Media Brawl
- Samsung Galaxy A9 Vs OnePlus 6T: The New Alternate Flagship Smartphone Battle
- Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 1699 Prepaid Plan With One Year Validity Now Offers 4.21GB Data Per Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...