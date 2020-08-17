Jason Momoa Surprises his Wife by Restoring her 14-Year-Old Ford Mustang: Watch Video

Jason Momoa is best known for portraying larger-than-life characters in films like Justice League and Aquaman. However, his off-camera stints are no less captivating. The actor’s latest project was all about giving his beloved wife, Lisa Bonet, the surprise of her life by having her 1965 Mustang restored.

Jason calls his spouse’s Mustang her “first love” as it was the first car she bought when she was just 17 years old. Jason documented the restoration of the Mustang with custom parts which turns out is rare with one of three ever made in a video.

In the opening of the 7-minute clip posted by Jason on his official Youtube channel, we saw him giving a swift vis-à-vis the vehicle. The clip titled My Wife's 1965 Ford Mustang also sheds light on the most important motive, the memories, which needed to be restored.

Jason ensured that he had the experts working on the drop-top Mustang with restoration expert Misha Munoz and Divine 1 Customs located in Las Vegas.

The paint of the automobile had been fading away and there were panels that had started to rust. Additionally, the interiors had been in an unhealthy situation. It gave a fair idea that the involvement of the workforce engaged to work on the classic car had to be meticulous and extensive.

Divine 1 Customs began with the physique which was given a base coat and then the rusted panels that had been dealt with. A new soft top was fixed to allow wind-in-the-air motoring.

All of the chrome components had been polished and the dials to the black leather seats were replaced. Once all the parts were set, the car was given a paint job which began with them taking off the paint first. Soon emerged a freshly refurbished body painted in stealthy black. In the meantime, a unit of the workforce got busy on interiors, instrument cluster, steering wheel, dashboard and the engine, all recreated. A brand new engine was installed as the previous one was in a practically unhealthy condition.

Jason couldn’t hide his astonishment looking at the accomplished creation. He took the automobile to their residence to present it to his spouse. Lisa who is speechless is stunned with the job that the customized home has completed. She cried, “Holy cow” to see the Mustang that has been sentimental to her for decades.