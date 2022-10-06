Jawa 42 Bobber Price And Variants in India: All You Need to Know

The Jawa 42 Bobber, a brand-new motorcycle from Jawa Yezdi, has been introduced in the Indian market. The bike is available in three variants with a starting price of 2.06 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model. The range-topping variant costs Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Jawa 42 Bobber aims to promote the factory custom culture in India. The latest bike has arrived at the dealerships, and test drives and deliveries will begin shortly. Compared to its predecessor the Jawa Perak, the new Jawa 42 Bobber comes in three glossy colours: Mystic Copper, Moonstone White, and a dual-tone Jasper Red. Jawa Perak was available in matte black with gold pinstripes.

Jawa 42 Bobber has a new handlebar, fuel tank, clock console, a brand-new saddle and an LCD display with LED lighting surrounding it. It also has an upgraded ABS calibration for enhanced riding. The fuel tank on this motorcycle has undergone small modifications, and the side cover now sports the 42 Bobber branding. The bobber look is justified by the simple bodywork, chopped fenders and low single seat. A 334cc engine that generates 30 bhp of power and 32.74 Nm of torque is connected to a 6-speed transmission to power the motorcycle.

The price of the Jawa 42 motorcycle varies depending on the colour the buyer selects. The Mystic Copper costs Rs 2.06 lakh, the Moonstone White costs Rs 2.07 lakh, and the Jasper Red (dual tone) costs Rs 2.09 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The Mysore based motorcycle company has started accepting bookings for Jawa 42 Bobber bikes through its website and dealerships at a token amount of Rs 5,000. In addition, if a buyer changes their intention to purchase the bike, the money will be refunded.

With the launch of three new models in 2018, Jawa motorcycles made a comeback in the Indian market. The Jawa Perak motorcycle was one of those bikes on display at the launch event. Its design drew the attention of the people. It was the most reasonably priced factory custom bobber motorbike in India. The Perak was introduced in the market in 2019.

