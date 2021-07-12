Jawa updated the 42 earlier this year, with extensive use of chrome and giving it some mechanical changes as well as new colours. Now inspired by its rivals, the new Jawa 42 gets newly updated colour schematics, giving it a sportier look. These feature blacked-out dual exhausts, engine, and rear dual shocks, as well as telescopic front forks and headlight casings.

Jawa is commemorating the 50th anniversary of India's triumph in the 1971 war with these Jawa Khaki and Midnight Grey colour combinations. According to Jawa, what distinguishes these bikes is the commemorative logo, which boldly displays the renowned Indian Army insignia flanked by a 'laurel wreath' representing the 1971 triumph.

Jawa is the first manufacturer to be granted permission to use the insignia on a production motorcycle. According to Jawa, the Khakhi colour option represents the ethos of selfless devotion to the nation by the soldiers in the military. The Battle of Longewala inspired Jawa Midnight Grey. The new colour is a tribute to these guys' valour and the victory India gained that night.

New Jawa Khakhi and Midnight Grey give the Jawa character a dark elegance and an earthier vibe. Both colours are matte and have an all-black motif that goes throughout the motorcycle's mechanical components. The engine now has brushed fins, which adds to the attention to detail. The memorial emblem for the 1971 War Victory takes pride of place on the gasoline tank, which is bordered by tricolour stripes.

Also Watch:

The engine specifications remain the same as previously. The engine lineup for the 2021 Jawa remains unchanged, with a 293cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine producing 27 horsepower at 6,800 rpm and 27.03 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm. The motor is coupled to a six-speed transmission.

Suspension remains unaltered, with a telescopic fork in front and a dual spring arrangement in back, however, the firm claims to have updated the suspension and frame for improved ground clearance. Jawa also claims to have reinforced the chassis at critical areas, as well as upgraded the seat for more room and rider comfort.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here