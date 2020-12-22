Jawa Announces Price Hike Across Range in India From January 1, 2021

Mahindra’s subsidiary, Classic Legends Private Limited's Jawa, Jawa Forty Two and the Perak motorcycles have increased a price hike from January 1. Hero MotoCorp too has announced a price hike by around Rs 1,500 from next year, while other brands like Kia, Maruti, Hyundai and Mahindra have also made similar announcements.

According to a report by Rushlane, while Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)s usually introduce a hike between 1-3 percent annually, this year automakers are expected to increase the hike as they will attempt to pass on higher input costs to the consumer.

The report adds that however, the amount for the price hike across the Jawa range has not been revealed. Currently, the Classic Legend sells the Jawa between Rs.1.73-1.83 lakhs, the Jawa Forty Two at from Rs.1.60-1.74 lakhs and the top of the line Jawa Perak at Rs.1.94 lakhs.

The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two are powered by a BS6 compliant 292 cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke DOHC engine, while Peral, the most affordable bike under the brand has a 334cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke engine.

As per the report, higher insurance premiums, BS6 upgrades and higher fuel price have all increased the burden on the customer.

Earlier in November, Classic Legends had revealed that that had sold more than 50,000 Jawa brand motorcycles within a year of starting operations in the country. The brand which was relaunched in India in November 2018 introduced the Jawa and Jawa Forty models initially, following it with Jawa Perak in 2019.

The Jawa bikes are produced at Mahindra & Mahindra manufacturing facility in Pithampur near Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as per a report in CarandBike, in a regulatory filing, Hero MotoCorp said that in order to partially offset the impact of commodity costs, they will be increasing the prices of their products by up to Rs 1,500 with effect from January 1, 2021 as well. According to the regulatory filing, the price hike will be different for different models, with the exact amount being communicated to dealers at a later date.