Jawa Begins Delivery of Motorcycles in India, Key of 1st Standard 300 Handed to Customer
The motorcycles will be handed over to customers who had made bookings online from 15th November 2019 as per the booking sequence.
Jawa Motorcycles deliveries begin in India. (Image: Jawa Motorcycles)
Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. has announced the commencement of delivery of Jawa motorcycles to its customers. The motorcycles will be handed over to customers who had made bookings online from 15th November 2019 as per the booking sequence. Customers can continue booking the motorcycles by visiting a nearby showroom. The company now operates 95 Jawa Motorcycles dealerships across 77 cities in India.
Handing over the first motorcycle, a Jawa, Mr. Anupam Thareja, Founder, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. and Founder and Managing Partner, Phi Capital, said, “This is the most important milestone yet in this journey as the first Jawa motorcycles hit the road today. Since we launched the brand and our motorcycles in November last year, it was not just a tremendous response that we received from our customers, but also unparalleled trust in the form of bookings, starting from day one. Today, we enter the next phase of our journey where we set out to begin fulfilling our commitment towards our customers.”
The company also announced an industry first motorcycle exchange program across all its dealerships through Mahindra First Choice Wheels – India’s No. 1 pre-owned vehicle brand. This will allow interested customers to walk into the dealership with any old bike and get it exchanged for a brand new Jawa.
The Jawa Motorcycles are powered by an all-new 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine nestled within a double cradle chassis that is tuned to bring out the superlative handling and class leading stability, making the new Jawa a true modern classic. The Jawa and Jawa forty two are priced at INR 1,64,000/- and INR 1,55,000/- respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the Dual Channel ABS variants will be priced at INR 1,72,942/- & INR 1,63,942/- respectively. The motorcycles are manufactured at the company's Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
