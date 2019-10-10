Jawa Classic 300 90th Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs 1.64 Lakh in India

To commemorate its 90th anniversary, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. has introduced the Jawa ‘90th Anniversary Edition’ in India at Rs 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the non-ABS version and Rs 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Based on the Jawa dual-channel ABS variant, this motorcycle is a homage to the beginnings of the brand in 1929. This edition will be limited to just 90 units and will feature a special 90th-anniversary colour scheme inspired by the Jawa 500 OHV. Every motorcycle will also feature a 90th Anniversary commemorative emblem on the fuel tank along with its individual serial number.

Although there is no change in price over the regular Jawa dual-channel ABS motorcycle, this limited edition that comes in a new shade of red and ivory, will be available for immediate delivery.

This limited-edition motorcycle will be available on display at Jawa dealerships from October 15th, 2019 for people to come and witness this piece of history. Customers who hold an active booking for the Jawa models and those who will make one before the midnight of October 22nd, 2019 will stand a chance to own this motorcycle. All they must do is specify their intent towards opting for a draw of lots for the allotment of this motorcycle at their nearest dealership. The customers will automatically go back to their original booking sequence and model if they are not selected in the draw. Once allotted, the motorcycles will be immediately dispatched to the customers at their respective locations.

The technical specifications of the motorcycle remain unchanged; it is powered by a 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine that produces 27bhp and 28Nm of torque. The motorcycles are manufactured at the company's Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh.

