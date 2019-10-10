Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Jawa Classic 300 90th Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs 1.64 Lakh in India

The edition will be limited to just 90 units and will feature a special 90th-anniversary colour scheme inspired by the Jawa 500 OHV.

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jawa Classic 300 90th Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs 1.64 Lakh in India
Jawa Classic 300 90th Anniversary Model. (Image source: Jawa)

To commemorate its 90th anniversary, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. has introduced the Jawa ‘90th Anniversary Edition’ in India at Rs 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the non-ABS version and Rs 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Based on the Jawa dual-channel ABS variant, this motorcycle is a homage to the beginnings of the brand in 1929. This edition will be limited to just 90 units and will feature a special 90th-anniversary colour scheme inspired by the Jawa 500 OHV. Every motorcycle will also feature a 90th Anniversary commemorative emblem on the fuel tank along with its individual serial number.

Although there is no change in price over the regular Jawa dual-channel ABS motorcycle, this limited edition that comes in a new shade of red and ivory, will be available for immediate delivery.

This limited-edition motorcycle will be available on display at Jawa dealerships from October 15th, 2019 for people to come and witness this piece of history. Customers who hold an active booking for the Jawa models and those who will make one before the midnight of October 22nd, 2019 will stand a chance to own this motorcycle. All they must do is specify their intent towards opting for a draw of lots for the allotment of this motorcycle at their nearest dealership. The customers will automatically go back to their original booking sequence and model if they are not selected in the draw. Once allotted, the motorcycles will be immediately dispatched to the customers at their respective locations.

The technical specifications of the motorcycle remain unchanged; it is powered by a 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine that produces 27bhp and 28Nm of torque. The motorcycles are manufactured at the company's Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram