This Jawa Perak from Surat Gets Dealer-Customised Pine Green Paint Scheme

Jawa’s most premium bike model in India, Perak, comes with aunique matte-black paint design with golden strokes. Formerly introduced in November 2018 along with two other variants - Jawa and 42, the Perak was unveiled after a year, but shipments for the motorcycle only began in July 2020.

Coming at an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 1.97 lakh, the Perak at present is the flagship Jawa motorcycle up for sale in India. The Jawa Perak at present is also the most budgetary bobber in India, and its unique appeal is definitely one of its key USPs.

The motorbike currently retails in a distinctive matte-black paint scheme with some contrasting golden accents. According to gaadiwaadi.com, a local aftermarket workshop by the name Agozee Kustoms located in the Surat district of Gujarat has however upped the elegance of the vehicle by a significant margin, giving the Jawa Perak a unique custom paint scheme.

The bike has been developed on a double cradle tubular structure and the suspension responsibilities are managed by a telescopic hydraulic fork up front, linked with a 7-step adjustable mono-shock at the back. The braking framework includes disc brakes on both ends along with a dual-channel ABS. The entire customisation of the bike incurred an expenditure of Rs 9,999.

The motorcycle highlights a pine green paint design finished in matte. There is also a broad white line appearing on top of the fuel tank, throughout the central toolkit panel and over the front and rear fenders. The motorcycle also receives a tiny Perak badging on the fuel tank.

The Perak is powered by a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine that churns out 30.64 PS of max power and a peak torque of 31 Nm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed transmission gearbox.

Perak is also the most powerful Jawa bike at present sporting the biggest engine as compared to other models by the company.

