Jawa Electric Motorcycle Rendered to Highlight Design Ahead of Speculated Launch in 2022

The electric vehicle segment is slowly gaining momentum in the Indian auto market. With the growing interest in the purchase of an electric vehicle among customers, companies have been looking to mark their presence with the launch of new products. The latest addition to this list is the motorcycle brand Jawa which could soon come with an all-electric bike. While there has not been any official confirmation yet, the latest renders suggest that the new zero-emission motorcycle might carry the retro design approach in other Java bikes available in the market.

According to renders, the bike's battery pack is likely to be available in a large enclosed casing below the general fuel tank while the charging port and other critical electric components could be housed at the top of the tank.

Meanwhile, the other aspect of design and features appear to be in commonality with the existing petrol Jawa bikes. In fact, the overall design and structure are similar to the Jawa Forty-Two.

The handlebar and footpeg remained unaltered in the renders and the bike will offer the same upright position. The large battery pack is expected to be paired with a quick charging facility which would make the bike a good option for even longer rides.

The electric bike is expected to make its way to the Indian market by next year but we will have to wait for an official confirmation from the two-wheeler maker.

Earlier, there were speculations that Jawa could revive its Yezdi brand with the launch of electric motorcycles but recent reports suggested that the brand will be making a comeback with a 300 cc bike launch. The expected new-gen Yezdi might make it to the Indian market towards the latter part of 2021 during the festive season. The motorcycle is expected to be sold at the Jawa dealership and will come with the existing 300cc DOHC liquid-cooled engine coupled with a six-gear box, reported Gaadiwala.com. Jawa has partnered with Mahindra for business in India.

Image - electricvehicleweb.in

