Jawa, Jawa Forty Two Official Mileage Revealed, Matches Royal Enfield Classic 350

The official mileage of the Jawa Standard 300 and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles has been revealed. According to Jawa Motorcycles, both the motorcycles which are powered by the same 293 cc engine delivers an ARAI certified 37.5 kmpl mileage, equivalent to Royal Enfield Classic 350 the arch rival of Jawa in India. Jawa Motorcycles revealed the mileage while replying to a query on social media platform.Earlier Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. has announced the commencement of delivery of Jawa motorcycles to its customers. The motorcycles will be handed over to customers who had made bookings online from 15th November 2019 as per the booking sequence. Customers can continue booking the motorcycles by visiting a nearby showroom. The company now operates 95 Jawa Motorcycles dealerships across 77 cities in India.Handing over the first motorcycle, a Jawa, Mr. Anupam Thareja, Founder, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. and Founder and Managing Partner, Phi Capital, said, “This is the most important milestone yet in this journey as the first Jawa motorcycles hit the road today. Since we launched the brand and our motorcycles in November last year, it was not just a tremendous response that we received from our customers, but also unparalleled trust in the form of bookings, starting from day one. Today, we enter the next phase of our journey where we set out to begin fulfilling our commitment towards our customers.”The company also announced an industry first motorcycle exchange program across all its dealerships through Mahindra First Choice Wheels – India’s No. 1 pre-owned vehicle brand. This will allow interested customers to walk into the dealership with any old bike and get it exchanged for a brand new Jawa.The Jawa Motorcycles are powered by an all-new 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine nestled within a double cradle chassis that is tuned to bring out the superlative handling and class leading stability, making the new Jawa a true modern classic. The Jawa and Jawa forty two are priced at INR 1,64,000/- and INR 1,55,000/- respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the Dual Channel ABS variants will be priced at INR 1,72,942/- & INR 1,63,942/- respectively. The motorcycles are manufactured at the company's Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh.