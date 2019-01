Jawa Crowned Google’s Most Searched Two Wheeler in 2018, Outruns Royal Enfield 650 Twins

Jawa Classic. (Image: Jawa Motorcycles)

Jawa Motorcycle, which made a comeback in India with Mahindra Classics was undoubtedly one of the most famous launches of the previous year. While the sales numbers have already proved the same, Google’s recent list has cemented this fact now. As per the Google’s most searched list of 2018, Jawa was the most searched two wheeler brand last year, outrunning many other important products in the domestic market.Launched in November last year, Jawa topped the list of the popular search engine, threatening the dominance of Royal Enfield in the market. In fact, the recent sales numbers have indicated that Royal Enfield sales dipped last month , owing to the success of resurrected Czech brand. Reports have indicated that Jawa has been sold till September 2019.Following Jawa in the most searched two wheeler list of Google was TVS Apache range, with products like 160, 200 and 310 RR. On the third spot was the last year’s winner – Suzuki Intruder small cruiser. On the fourth spot was the TVS NTorq, a new age scooter that won our coveted Commuter Two Wheeler of the Year award at the News18’s Tech and Auto Awards 2018 And on the fifth spot was another scooter of the year contender – the Suzuki Burgman Street 125, India’s first and only maxi styled scooter. As for Jawa, Mahindra Classic reintroduced the brand in India with two motorcycles on offer – Jawa Forty Two priced at Rs 1.55 Lakh and Jawa Classic priced at Rs 1.64 lakh.