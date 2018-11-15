Jawa Motorcycle Returns To India: Shah Rukh Khan Goes Nostalgic, Says 'Grew Up On This'

Oh nice. Grew up on this! https://t.co/sugLJNAQPx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 15, 2018

From riding a Royal Enfield in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' to riding the iconic Jawa-Yezdi in 'Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa', King Khan Shah Rukh Khan has been riding motorcycles in his movies for long now. After the launch of the Jawa Motorcycle brand in India today, the King of Bollywood expressed his nostalgia over a tweet by Anand Mahindra, saying - 'Oh nice. Grew up on this!' Mahindra acquired the brand licence to produce and sell Jawa motorcycles in India, which once used to sell the iconic Yezdi motorcycles under the Ideal Jawa name.The Iconic Jawa Motorcycle brand finally re-entered India today with the launch of new 300cc motorcycles. The Jawa prices start at Rs 1.55 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available for bookings at Rs 5000. There are 3 options to choose from – Jawa Standard, Jawa Forty Two, and Jawa Perak. The Jawa is priced at Rs 1.64 Lakh, Forty Two at Rs 1.55 Lakh and Perak Rs 1.89 Lakh. The bikes will be available through 105 dealerships for now with further expansion of 75 dealerships.The new Jawa motorcycle gets a rounded headlight, a curvy tank, spoke wheels and a flat seat. The engine, which was revealed by Mahindra last month, gets twin exhaust mufflers, like the older Jawa motorcycles. Apart from this, other old-school design elements like round indicators, round mirrors and telescopic fork, as seen on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, further add to the retro appeal of the bike.Mahindra unveiled a 293cc liquid cooled single cylinder engine that powers the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles. The engine has been developed from the ground up through a collaboration between the group's R&D centre in Pune and technical centre in Varese, Italy. The new Jawa produces 27hp and 28Nm of peak torque and be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Perak, on the other hand, is powered by a 334cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine which develops 30bhp and 31nm of torque.