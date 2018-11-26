English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jawa Motorcycle to Launch 105 Dealerships in 1st Phase, Delhi, Mumbai Showroom Location Revealed
Jawa has commenced work on 64 dealerships and the location for Delhi, Mumbai showrooms have been revealed in a report.
Jawa Motorcycles Launched in India. (Image: Jawa Motorcycle)
The Iconic Jawa Motorcycle brand recently announced the re-entry to India and launched the new 300cc motorcycles. The Jawa prices start at Rs 1.55 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and can be booked at Rs 5000. There are 3 options to choose from – Jawa Standard, Jawa Forty Two, and Jawa Perak. The Jawa is priced at Rs 1.64 Lakh, Forty Two at Rs 1.55 Lakh and Perak Rs 1.89 Lakh. The bikes will be made available through 105 dealerships, with a further expansion of 75 dealerships.
At the launch event, Jawa said that work on 64 dealerships has commenced, without revealing the names of the dealerships. Now as per a report, a few dealership names have been confirmed and the first Jawa dealership is reported to be inaugurated in December. Deliveries will begin from 2019.
Jawa Forty Two Vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spec Comparison!
Here’s the list of reported Jawa dealerships-
Delhi – Krishna Nagar, Gujranwala Town, Saket and Tilak Nagar
Mumbai – Andheri (West), Chembur, Thane (near Viviana mall) and Vashi
Hyderabad – Ranigunj, Banjara Hills road number 12, Gachibowli Hitech road and Kukatpally
Pune – Baner, Koregaon Park and Chinchwad station
The report also says that Bengaluru will have five dealerships, Chennai will have four Jawa showrooms and one dealership has been allotted for Kolkata and Tirupati.
The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles are powered by a 293 cc engine and has been developed from the ground up through a collaboration between the group's R&D centre in Pune and technical centre in Varese, Italy. The engine produces 27hp and 28Nm of peak torque and be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Perak, on the other hand, is powered by a 334cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine which develops 30bhp and 31nm of torque.
The Jawa 300 motorcycles will directly compete with the growing market of 250cc+ commuter motorcycles in India, including products like Royal Enfield 350, Bajaj Dominar 400, Honda CBR and more.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
