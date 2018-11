Jawa Motorcycle to Reintroduce Yezdi Bikes in India, Launch Expected in 2020 - Report

Jawa Motorcycle is finally back in India and how. The iconic Czech brand that started its operation in India back in 1961 under the Ideal Jawa brand in Mysore, closed the production in 1996. However, the company stopped selling Jawa motorcycles in 1973 only, and introduced the Yezdi brand, which went onto become even more famous and known names than the Jawa itself.Now that Jawa motorcycles are relaunched in India, the Mahindra licensed Classic Legends is planning to reintroduce Yezdi bikes in India too. As per a report , Anupam Thareja, Founder, Classic Legends confirmed that they are working on the resurrection on the new-generation Yezdi. It is also confirmed that the Yezdi will not be a rebadged Jawa and will be independent motorcycle.Yezdi produced models like Roadking, Monarch, CL-II and the 350 Twin from its Mysore plant and were immensely successful products. There is no time cap put on the Yezdi launch but given the fact that Jawa will establish its network in the first quarter of 2019, it is likely that Yezdi will become a reality only by 2020.As for the Jawa, the prices start at Rs 1.55 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available for bookings at Rs 5000. There are 3 options to choose from – Jawa Standard, Jawa Forty Two, and Jawa Perak. The Jawa is priced at Rs 1.64 Lakh, Forty Two at Rs 1.55 Lakh and Perak Rs 1.89 Lakh. The bikes will be available through 105 dealerships for now with further expansion of 75 dealerships.The new Jawa motorcycle gets a rounded headlight, a curvy tank, spoke wheels and a flat seat. The engine, which was revealed by Mahindra last month, gets twin exhaust mufflers, like the older Jawa motorcycles. Apart from this, other old-school design elements like round indicators, round mirrors and telescopic fork, as seen on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, further add to the retro appeal of the bike.Mahindra unveiled a 293cc liquid cooled single cylinder engine that powers the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles. The engine has been developed from the ground up through a collaboration between the group's R&D centre in Pune and technical centre in Varese, Italy. The new Jawa produces 27hp and 28Nm of peak torque and be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Perak, on the other hand, is powered by a 334cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine which develops 30bhp and 31nm of torque.