1-min read

Jawa Motorcycle Waiting Period Crosses 10 Months, Pune to Wait the Longest

The number of bookings went out of hand resulting to which, Jawa suspended its online bookings for an entire year.

Anirudh SK | News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 9:44 AM IST
Jawa Forty Two. (Image: Jawa)
Jawa has garnered plenty of hype since it launched three of its motorcycles back in November 2018. The hype has now become a pain for the customers who have booked a motorcycle in recent times. The booking went out of hand resulting to which, Jawa suspended its online bookings for an entire year. For the Forty Two Jawa has entered 8 months of waiting period.

The Jawa Motorcycles are powered by an all-new 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine nestled within a double cradle chassis that is tuned to bring out the superlative handling and class leading stability, making the new Jawa a true modern classic. The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two are priced at Rs 1.64 lakh and Rs 1.55 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the Dual Channel ABS variants will be priced at Rs 1.72 lakh & Rs 1.63 lakh respectively. The motorcycles are manufactured at the company's Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi and Bangalore have a waiting period of 8 months. Customers from Mumbai and Kolkata have to wait for another 7 months. Hyderabad and Chennai have a waiting period of 9 months and Pune with a 10-month long waiting period. Jawa recently listed new accessories for its motorcycles on the website along with a few additions.

The accessories on offer include crash guards, bar-end mirrors and a ‘Hammerhead’ extension that allows for multiple grab rail options. However, the ‘Hammerhead’ is a prerequisite for all grab rail attachments except for the classic option.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

