Jawa Motorcycles Expands Footprint in Delhi-NCR With 4 More Dealerships
This is the phase 1 of Jawa Motorcycle's dealership expansion in India that will see a total of 105 dealerships, followed by 75 more dealerships in the further expansion.
Jawa Classic. (Image: Jawa Motorcycles)
Jawa Motorcycles has made quite the impact since they announced the launch of the Jawa, Jawa Forty Two in India last year. Dealerships have been springing up across the country, looking to make the most of the curiosity generated by the brand. One reason for this curiosity is the brand's history, especially in India. Jawa Motorcycles had recently inaugurated its first dealership in Nashik, Maharashtra, taking the total dealerships tally in India to eleven showrooms across the country. This is the third dealership in Maharashtra, with first two being in Pune. There are three dealerships in Bengaluru and five in Delhi. This is the phase 1 of dealership expansion in India that will see a total of 105 dealerships, followed by 75 more dealerships in the further expansion. The newly opened dealerships in Saket, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida add to the existing network of Jawa dealerships in Central, West, East and North Delhi and Gurgaon. The new dealerships open at the following locations:
1. Swati Motors, DSC 126 & 127, DLF South Court, A1, District Centre, Saket, Delhi
2. Northern Motor, A-5, Neelam Bata Road, Nehru Ground, Faridabad, Haryana
3. E V Trades, 10/7, Site-3, Meerut Road, Industrial Area, Ghaziabad
4. Shree Shree Jee Automobiles Pvt. Ltd., A-34, Ground Floor (South Hall), Sector 63, Noida
The brand is moving ahead with its target of opening 100+ dealerships. The newly inaugurated dealerships in Saket, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad dealership takes the dealership presence in Delhi NCR to nine and gives the brand complete coverage over Delhi-NCR.
Speaking at the launch, Anupam Thareja, Co-founder, Classic Legends Pvt Ltd. and Founder and Managing Partner, Phi Capital said, “Ever since we launched, Jawa has garnered an overwhelming response, with unprecedented online bookings, and that excitement continues at the Jawa Dealerships with large number of footfalls daily. Given the love and affection we have received, it is our duty to put in industry first practices to create an experience that transcends the way motorcycles are offered in the country. We will have a superlative experience for the customers in terms of brand as well as sales enablement. As we expand our network to gear up for deliveries starting March, we urge everyone to walk into the new dealerships close to them to feel the complete Jawa experience.”
Jawa dealership launch in Saket, New Delhi. (Image: Jawa Motorcycles)
Ashish Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. said, “With all our dealerships set to be operational by mid-February 2019, in true start-up fashion, we will achieve nationwide coverage in a span of just three months. We pride ourselves at this speed and scale of achievement, driven and inspired by the customer response. At Jawa, every dealer is a strong pillar of our growth and has our complete backing, now and always. We are committed to provide our customers with the best of the sales, service and spares ecosystem with their support and it was their confidence in us that allowed us to build the Jawa showrooms the way you see them today. We are excited that we have already taken the right step forward in building this experience by announcing an industry-first Exchange Program and the largest number of financial tie-ups.”
Jawa Forty Two. (Image: Jawa)
The Jawa prices start at Rs 1.55 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and can be booked at Rs 5000. There are 3 options to choose from – Jawa Standard, Jawa Forty Two, and Jawa Perak. The Jawa is priced at Rs 1.64 Lakh, Forty Two at Rs 1.55 Lakh and Perak Rs 1.89 Lakh. The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles are powered by a 293 cc engine and has been developed from the ground up through a collaboration between the group's R&D centre in Pune and technical centre in Varese, Italy.
The engine produces 27hp and 28Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Perak, on the other hand, is powered by a 334cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine which develops 30bhp and 31nm of torque. The Jawa 300 motorcycles will directly compete with the growing market of 250cc+ commuter motorcycles in India, including products like Royal Enfield 350, Bajaj Dominar 400 and more.
Jawa dealership launch in Saket, New Delhi. (Image: Jawa Motorcycles)
Jawa Forty Two. (Image: Jawa)
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
