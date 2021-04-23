Jawa Forty Two Motorcycle Gifted to Railway Pointsman Mayur Shelke Who Saved a Child from Accident

After the heroic efforts of Railway pointsman, Mayur Shelke went viral, the saviour of a 6-year old child has received a gift from Jawa Motorcycles who has given him a new Jawa Forty Two. The image of Mayur receiving his motorcycle was shared by the social media handles of Jawa Motorcycles in India.

We were honored to meet Pointsman #MayurShelke at his residence & hand over the Jawa forty two Golden Stripes Nebula Blue as appreciation for his selfless bravery as part of the #JawaHeroes initiative. More power to you Mayur & loads of respect from the Jawa family & #Kommuniti. pic.twitter.com/LalvesyOsL— Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) April 23, 2021

A viral video, shared on April 20, of a railway pointsman saving a child’s life left everyone praising him for the daring effort. Mayur Shelke, who works with the Central Railway (Mumbai division) saved a child from an approaching train after the kid accidentally fell on the railway line. The terrifying incident was recorded at Vangani station on April 17, during the coronavirus restrictions as the platform looks completely deserted.

Timely intervention and extraordinary courage shown by Mayur saved the child. This was followed by Jawa Motorcycle announcing that they will gift a new motorcycle to Mayur Shelke for his heroic efforts. The information was tweeted by Anupam Thareja, who heads Classic Legends, a brand owned by Mahindra under which Jawa Motorcycle was revived.

“Pointsman Mayur Shelke’s courage has the Jawa Motorcycles family in awe. Humbled by his act of exemplary bravery, truly the stuff of legends. And we’d like to honour this brave gentleman by awarding him with a Jawa Motorcycle as part of the #JawaHeroes initiative" - Tweeted Anupam Thareja.

The video shows a woman with a child walking to the edge of the railway platform when the child slips from her hands and falls on the tracks. The woman, frightened to see the oncoming train, makes desperate calls for help to save her child but no one could be seen around her. Within a few seconds, a man is seen running on the tracks from the opposite direction of the oncoming train and rescuing the child. The man pulls up the child and himself jumps onto the platform just in time to save themselves from getting crushed under the wheels of the train. The child is then reunited with the woman as the train arrives at the station.

Sharing the video, The Ministry of Railways said the pointsman risked his life to save the child’s life. “We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty.”

Anand Mahindra, who is the man behind the revival of Jawa is also known for such acts and is a famous personality of Twitter regularly finding unsung heroes and felicitating them with gifts.

