Jawa Motorcycles Might Launch Iconic Yezdi in India Soon, Instagram Page Goes Live

Following an absence of several years, Jawa Motorcycle recently made a comeback on Indian roads. Now, Classic Legends, a brand new set-up with Mahindra and Mahindra confirmed the Yezdi brand and the BSA brand launch in the Indian market, reports suggested. The announcement was made by Anupam Thareja, the co-founder of Classic legends.

A new handle of Instagram, which goes by the name of YezdiOfficial has been made alive, the description of which reads, "Official handle of #yezdimotorcycles in India."

An official Yezdi website listed in the details as well along with a post that introduces Jawa merchandise to consumers.

While there is no official word as to when will the all-new Yezdi motorcycles launch in India and neither is the timeline of the launch known, however, since Auto Expo 2020 is round the corner, it could be the best platform to create some hype about the launch.

Notably, Classic Legends have the rights to use of Jawa brand in India and a few other Asian markets and the same goes for the Yezdi and the BSA brand.

While it is not known when will the BSA and Yezdi bikes are launched in India, reports state that the bikes will see a lot of inputs from Mahindra and Mahindra. In fact, the engine that powers the Jawa motorcycles is the same that powers the Mahindra Mojo.

While classics like the Road King, Oil King, Classic, CL-II, Monarch, Deluxe, 350 and 175 models being extremely popular in India in the past, it still remains to be seen what the exact details of the new bikes will be. Notably, the Jawa bikes have already become extremely popular in India after their official launch last year and the deliveries have begun earlier this year and there is an elaborate waiting period for the bikes already.

Jawa announced that they will make use of two types of engines out of which one of the engines is the 283cc, four-stroke liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 27 Bhp and peak torque of 28 Nm, and they will launch the more powerful Perak, which will come powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum of 30 Bhp and peak torque of 31 Nm.

