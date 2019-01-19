English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jawa Motorcycles Open 1st Dealership in Nashik, Total 11 Showrooms Across India
Jawa Motorcycles are already sold out till September 2019 and the company has closed online bookings.
Jawa Forty Two. (Image: Jawa)
Jawa Motorcycles has inaugurated its first dealership in Nashik, Maharashtra, taking the total dealerships tally in India to eleven showrooms across the country. This is the third dealership in Maharasthra, with first two being in Pune. There are three dealerships in Bengaluru and five in Delhi. This is the phase 1 of dealership expansion in India that will see a total of 105 dealerships, followed by 75 more dealerships in the further expansion.
Speaking about the launch, Ashish Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Classic Legends said, "It gives us great pride to bring Classic Legends' Jawa Motorcycles dealership to Nashik. Jawa Motorcycles has enjoyed a huge fan following and it was a historic moment for us when we brought Jawa back in India. We are quite upbeat to offer these classics to the motorcycle enthusiasts in the country. As a custodian of the Jawa brand, it is my obligation on behalf of the entire Jawa team to ensure every Jawa dealer goes out and changes the way classic motorcycles are sold to the future riding generation."
The Iconic Jawa Motorcycle brand recently announced the re-entry to India and launched the new 300cc motorcycles. The Jawa prices start at Rs 1.55 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and can be booked at Rs 5000. There are 3 options to choose from – Jawa Standard, Jawa Forty Two, and Jawa Perak. The Jawa is priced at Rs 1.64 Lakh, Forty Two at Rs 1.55 Lakh and Perak Rs 1.89 Lakh.
Jawa price. (Image: Jawa Motorcycle)
Joshi further added, "The faith placed by Jawa customers and aficionados, is helping us create a vast dealership network that offers an unparalleled customer experience with best-in-class sales and service offering for any classic motorcycle brand out there."
The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles are powered by a 293 cc engine and has been developed from the ground up through a collaboration between the group's R&D centre in Pune and technical centre in Varese, Italy. The engine produces 27hp and 28Nm of peak torque and be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Perak, on the other hand, is powered by a 334cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine which develops 30bhp and 31nm of torque.
The Jawa 300 motorcycles will directly compete with the growing market of 250cc+ commuter motorcycles in India, including products like Royal Enfield 350, Bajaj Dominar 400, Honda CBR and more.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
