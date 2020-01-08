Jawa Perak Bobber Available at Attractive Financing Options, Zero Down Payment Scheme

Jawa Motorcycles has rolled out exciting offers on its Perak model. The bike is now available on zero down payments with a minimum EMI option of Rs 6,666. Jawa claims that its EMI option is the “best exchange” programme in the industry up to Rs 5,000. The Jawa Perak was unveiled in India in November but the company started accepting bookings from January 1, 2020, with a refundable amount of Rs 10,000.

The ex-showroom price of the bike was pegged at Rs 1.94 lakh. Deliveries of the bike will start from April 2020 when the BS-VI norms are scheduled to kick in. Jawa Perak is the first BS6 product from the Czech company. In its statement, Jawa said, “You can now choose the Perak with a zero down payment scheme, or an EMI of only Rs 6,666/-, and couple that with the best exchange program in the industry up to Rs 5,000/- more than any other”.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Benelli Imperiale 400 are among the competitors of the Perak in the Indian market. Jawa Perak is powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is capable of producing 31Nm of torque.

