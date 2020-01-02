Jawa Perak Bobber Bookings Open, Deliveries to Commence on April 2
The Perak is powered by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine that was developed from scratch and is BS-VI ready.
Jawa Perak. (Image source: Jawa)
Jawa has opened bookings for the Perak bobber from January 1. In a YouTube video, uploaded by the company, bookings for the motorcycle began on the January 1 at 6 pm with deliveries slated to begin on April 2. The motorcycle will be manufactured in limited numbers as the company aims to fulfil its delivery commitments and leave no customers dissatisfied. The Perak was introduced in the domestic market as the cheapest bobber that carried a rather pleasing design.
The Perak is powered by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine which develops 30bhp and 31nm of torque. According to Mahindra, the new engine has been developed from scratch and is BS-VI ready. The new Jawa motorcycle gets a completely new frame and is different from that seen on the Mahindra Mojo. The bike gets a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back with a gas-charged canister at the bottom. Braking is handled by a single disc brake at the front and a rear drum brake at the back. Therefore, the Perak also gets a dual-channel ABS.
The reintroduction of the brand in India took place 22 years after closing their operations in the country back in 1996. Back in 2016, Mahindra and Mahindra, one of India’s largest automobile conglomerate acquired the brand licence to produce and sell Jawa motorcycles in the Indian sub-continent. The new Jawa motorcycle gets a rounded headlight, a curvy tank, spoke wheels and a flat seat. The engine, which was revealed by Mahindra last month, gets twin exhaust mufflers, like the older Jawa motorcycles. Apart from this, other old-school design elements like round indicators, round mirrors and telescopic fork, as seen on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, further add to the retro appeal of the bike.
