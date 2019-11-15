Jawa Perak Bobber Launched in India at Rs 1.95 Lakh, Gets BS-VI Engine

Jawa has launched the Perak bobber in India at Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The bikes will be available through 105 dealerships for now with further expansion of 75 dealerships. Bookings for the bike will begin in January 2020 which will be followed by deliveries in April.

The Perak is powered by a 334cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine which develops 30bhp and 31nm of torque. According to Mahindra, the new engine has been developed from scratch and will be BS-VI ready. The new Jawa motorcycle gets a completely new frame and is different from that seen on the Mahindra Mojo. The bike gets a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back with a gas-charged canister at the bottom. Braking is handled by a single disc brake at the front and a rear drum brake at the back. Therefore, the Perak also gets a dual-channel ABS.

The reintroduction of the brand in India took place 22 years after closing their operations in the country back in 1996. Back in 2016, Mahindra and Mahindra, one of India’s largest automobile conglomerate acquired the brand licence to produce and sell Jawa motorcycles in the Indian sub-continent. The new Jawa motorcycle gets a rounded headlight, a curvy tank, spoke wheels and a flat seat. The engine, which was revealed by Mahindra last month, gets twin exhaust mufflers, like the older Jawa motorcycles. Apart from this, other old-school design elements like round indicators, round mirrors and telescopic fork, as seen on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, further add to the retro appeal of the bike.

