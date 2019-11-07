Take the pledge to vote

Jawa Perak Bobber to be Unveiled on November 15 in India

Unlike the two models, that Jawa currently sells, the Perak features a bobber style that calls for a longer swingarm and monoshock at the rear unlike the twin-suspension in the current models.

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
Jawa Perak Bobber to be Unveiled on November 15 in India
Jawa Perak. (Image source: Jawa)

Following its resurrection last year, Jawa re-entered the Indian market with two models – The Classic Jawa and the Forty-Two. However, it is no secret that the company had unveiled a total of three models. The Perak which was expected to arrive in India earlier this year was delayed by the company.

As a solace who fixated their minds on the motorcycle, Jawa has now reportedly announced a date to finally bring the model in the market. On its one-year anniversary on November 15, Jawa is all-set to unveil the much-sought model in India. Last year, the company had stated that the motorcycle will come at a price of Rs 1.89 lakh, which could be different at the launch, taking factors such as inflation and upcoming BS-VI emission norms into consideration.

Unlike the two models, that Jawa currently sells, the Perak features a bobber style that calls for a longer swingarm and monoshock at the rear unlike the twin-suspension in the current models. Additionally, the Bobber will be placed at the top-rung of company’s portfolio. Hence, you can expect a disc brake setup at the rear that will replace the drum unit as seen on the Classic and 42.

The Perak will be powered by a bigger 334cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor, which belts out 30.4PS and 31Nm of torque—3PS and 3Nm more than the Jawa and the Forty Two. The engine will be mated to a six-speed transmission. The bookings can be expected to commence soon after the bike is unveiled on November 15 this year.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
