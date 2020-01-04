Jawa Perak Bobber Vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spec Comparison: Design, Engine and More

With the launch of Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two, competition in sub-400 cc classic motorcycle segment has increased in the Indian market. With the revival of the Jawa, there are now another options available for buyers who are looking for a bike that is powerful, looks retro and won’t burn a hole in the pocket. Royal Enfield Classic 350 too has been a well sought-after bike in this segment.

Following is a comparison of the two bikes based on specifications and the features they offer:

Jawa Perak (Image source: Jawa)

Design and Features:-

Jawa Perak

The Perak is one of Jawa's most anticipated models. It comes with unique styling and looks markedly different than its siblings, the Jawa and the Forty Two. The motorcycle also gives up ditches all the chrome for a matte-black treatment. The bobber-like styling elements include a floating seat, bar-end mirrors, chopped fenders, and stubby exhaust mufflers.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350. (Photo: Soddharth Safaya/News18.com)

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 utilizes single downtube chassis, using the engine as a stressed member and the bike gets telescopic suspension with 35mm forks at the front and twin gas charged shock absorbers at the back. The brake on offer is a 280mm disc brake at the front and there’s a 153mm drum brake at the back. The bike gets an analogue speedometer and lacks out the electronics.

Jawa Perak (Image source: Jawa)

Power:-

Jawa Perak

The Perak is powered by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine which develops 30bhp and 31 Nm of torque. According to Mahindra, the new engine has been developed from scratch and will be BS-VI ready. The new Jawa motorcycle gets a completely new frame and is different from that seen on the Mahindra Mojo. The bike gets a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back with a gas-charged canister at the bottom. Braking is handled by a single disc brake at the front and a rear drum brake at the back. Therefore, the Perak also gets a dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350. (Image: Royal Enfield)

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by a 346 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 19.80 bhp of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The engine on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. With heavy frame and engine, the bike can attain a top speed of 120 km/h.

