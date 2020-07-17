Jawa Perak BS-VI Deliveries to Start From July 20, Gets More Torque and Design Updates

Jawa Perak managed to create quite a stir when it was launched in India on November 15, 2019, thanks to its bobber-themed design which makes it an option that differentiates itself from the rest of the segment. The bookings for the motorcycle began on January 1, 2020, and now, over half a year later, the deliveries of the motorcycle have commenced. However, the motorcycle that is being delivered is now BS-VI emission norm compliant as that became mandatory from April 1, 2020.

The Jawa Perak is powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 30.64 PS of power and 32.74 Nm of torque and comes with a 6-speed transmission. Thanks to the BS-VI update, Jawa has worked on the engine and they have not only made the engine meet a stricter emission norm but have also managed to extract almost 2 Nm of torque more than before.

Other updates on the Jawa Perak include a completely reworked chassis with an all-new swingarm, both which, have had their stiffness levels tuned for more straight-line stability and planted cornering, as claimed by Jawa.

Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Classic Legends said, “When we set out to build the Perak, the goal was simple – to create a motorcycle with the right blend of exclusivity, individuality and performance, with a hint of sinister and dark. Built on the idea of India’s first factory custom, the Perak is just that and now it is out on its prowl.”

The Jawa Perak was launched in India on November 15th 2019 and the bookings for the motorcycle began on January 1, 2020. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 1,94,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).