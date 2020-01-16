Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jawa Perak Test Rides to be Conducted During Friday Nights

The BS-VI compliant Jawa Perak is powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, capable of producing 30 BHP and 31 Nm of torque.

Trending Desk

January 16, 2020, 12:28 PM IST
Jawa Perak Test Rides to be Conducted During Friday Nights
Jawa Perak. (Image source: Jawa)

Jawa Motorcycles has launched a new initiative called ‘Perak Fridays’ to shore-up sales of the Jawa Perak. The test-drive program has been unveiled with a view to encouraging existing customers of Jawa and prospective buyers of Jawa Perak to get to know what the bike offers. The ‘Night-rides’ will be available after sunset. It will be led by the newly launched Jawa Perak.

The offer made by Jawa motorcycles is a unique concept introduced for the first time in the country. The company has said that the program will gradually develop into a full-fledged ride program for Perak owners once the shipment of the bike commences in April 2020. The test night ride will be available across the country at official Jawa outlets.

The company rolled out Jawa Perak on November 15, 2019, at a price of Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the bike commenced on January 1, 2020. The Perak comes with BS-VI compliant engines. It is powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, which is capable of producing 30bhp and 31 Nm of torque. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. It is equipped with disc brakes at the front and rear and has dual-channel ABS.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
