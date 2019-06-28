Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jawa Reveals Accessories List with Prices, Introduces new Apparel Range

Jawa has suggested that the accessories and apparels can only be bought at its dealerships.

News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2019, 6:30 AM IST
Jawa Forty Two. (Image: Jawa)
In April, reports citing internal sources suggested that the bike was soon to be equipped with multiple official accessories. And now Jawa has officially listed them on the website along with a few additions.

The accessories on offer include crash guards, bar-end mirrors and a ‘Hammerhead’ extension that allows for multiple grab rail options. However, the ‘Hammerhead’ is a prerequisite for all grab rail attachments except for the classic option.

The additions in the accessories line include half-faced helmets, a riding jacket co-designed with Rynox, riding gloves and multiple T-shirt options. In addition to this, the company has suggested that the aforementioned apparels can only be bought at its dealerships.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
