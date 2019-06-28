Jawa Reveals Accessories List with Prices, Introduces new Apparel Range

In April, reports citing internal sources suggested that the bike was soon to be equipped with multiple official accessories. And now Jawa has officially listed them on the website along with a few additions.

The accessories on offer include crash guards, bar-end mirrors and a ‘Hammerhead’ extension that allows for multiple grab rail options. However, the ‘Hammerhead’ is a prerequisite for all grab rail attachments except for the classic option.

The additions in the accessories line include half-faced helmets, a riding jacket co-designed with Rynox, riding gloves and multiple T-shirt options. In addition to this, the company has suggested that the aforementioned apparels can only be bought at its dealerships.