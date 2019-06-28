English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jawa Reveals Accessories List with Prices, Introduces new Apparel Range
Jawa has suggested that the accessories and apparels can only be bought at its dealerships.
Jawa Forty Two. (Image: Jawa)
In April, reports citing internal sources suggested that the bike was soon to be equipped with multiple official accessories. And now Jawa has officially listed them on the website along with a few additions.
The accessories on offer include crash guards, bar-end mirrors and a ‘Hammerhead’ extension that allows for multiple grab rail options. However, the ‘Hammerhead’ is a prerequisite for all grab rail attachments except for the classic option.
The additions in the accessories line include half-faced helmets, a riding jacket co-designed with Rynox, riding gloves and multiple T-shirt options. In addition to this, the company has suggested that the aforementioned apparels can only be bought at its dealerships.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
