Jawa to Auction Motorcycles to Raise Funds for Armed Forces Ahead of Deliveries

Before the first #JawaDeliveries start, we pay our respect to those who put 🇮🇳 India first. We will be auctioning #JawaMotorcycles at an event in the hope to generate a contribution for the education of children of the #ArmedForces martyrs. Watch this space for more updates. pic.twitter.com/2M12dcC4ZA — Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) March 23, 2019

Jawa Motorcycles will soon begin the deliveries of the Standard and Forty Two motorcycles in India. Ahead of the deliveries, Jawa has decided to auction a few Jawa bikes to raise funds for the education of children of Indian Armed Forces martyrs. Jawa made an announcement on the Twitter – “Before the first Jawa Deliveries start, we pay our respect to those who put India first. We will be auctioning Jawa Motorcycles at an event in the hope to generate a contribution for the education of children of the Armed Forces martyrs.”Jawa Motorcycles re-launched the iconic brand in India with the introduction of three motorcycles and started online bookings. Jawa then released a statement saying all the motorcycles till September 2019 are sold and they are not accepting any more fresh bookings. Jawa is expected to begin deliveries next week.The Jawa prices start at Rs 1.55 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and there are 3 options to choose from – Jawa Standard, Jawa Forty Two, and Jawa Perak. The Jawa Standard is priced at Rs 1.64 Lakh, Forty Two at Rs 1.55 Lakh and Perak Rs 1.89 Lakh. The bikes will be available through 105 dealerships for now with further expansion of 75 dealerships.The reintroduction of the brand in India took place 22 years after closing their operations in the country back in 1996. Back in 2016, Mahindra and Mahindra, one of the India’s largest automobile conglomerate acquired the brand license to produce and sell Jawa motorcycles in the Indian sub-continent.The new Jawa motorcycle gets a rounded headlight, a curvy tank, spoke wheels and a flat seat. The engine, which was revealed by Mahindra last month, gets twin exhaust mufflers, like the older Jawa motorcycles. Apart from this, other old-school design elements like round indicators, round mirrors and telescopic fork, as seen on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, further add to the retro appeal of the bike.Mahindra unveiled a 293cc liquid cooled single cylinder engine that powers the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles. The engine has been developed from the ground up through a collaboration between the group's R&D centre in Pune and technical centre in Varese, Italy. The new Jawa produces 27hp and 28Nm of peak torque and be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Perak, on the other hand, is powered by a 334cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine which develops 30bhp and 31nm of torque.The new Jawa motorcycle gets a completely new frame and is different from that seen on the Mahindra Mojo. The bike gets a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back with a gas-charged canister at the bottom. Braking is handled by a single disc brake at the front and a rear drum brake at the back. Therefore, the Jawa also gets a single-channel ABS unit in the front.The Jawa 300 motorcycles will directly compete with the growing market of 250cc+ commuter motorcycles in India, including products like Royal Enfield 350, Bajaj Dominar 400, Honda CBR and more.