A viral video of a railway pointsman saving a child’s life has left everyone praising him for the daring effort. Mayur Shelke, who works with the Central Railway (Mumbai division) saved a child from an approaching train after the kid accidently fell on the railway line. The terrifying incident was recorded at Vangani station on April 17, during the coronavirus restrictions as the platform looks completely deserted.

Timely intervention and extraordinary courage shown by Mayur saved the child. Now Jawa Motorcycle has announced to gift a new bike to Mayur Shelke for his heroic efforts. The information was tweeted by Anupam Thareja, who heads Classic Legends, a brand owned by Mahindra under which Jawa Motorcycle was revived.

"Pointsman Mayur Shelke’s courage has the Jawa Motorcycles family in awe. Humbled by his act of exemplary bravery, truly the stuff of legends. And we’d like to honour this brave gentleman by awarding him with a Jawa Motorcycle as part of the #JawaHeroes initiative" - Tweeted Anupam Thareja.

The video shows a woman with a child walking to the edge of the railway platform when the child slips from her hands and falls on the tracks. The woman, frightened to see the oncoming train, makes desperate calls for help to save her child but no one could be seen around her. Within a few seconds, a man is seen running on the tracks from the opposite direction of the oncoming train and rescuing the child. The man pulls up the child and himself jumps onto the platform just in time to save themselves from getting crushed under the wheels of the train. The child is then reunited with the woman as the train arrives at the station.

Sharing the video, The Ministry of Railways said the pointsman risked his life to save the child’s life. “We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty.”

Anand Mahindra, who is the man behind the revival of Jawa is also known for such acts and is a famous personality of Twitter regularly finding unsung heroes and felicitating them with gifts.

