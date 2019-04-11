JBM Solaris Eco-Life Bus: A Bright and Electric Future for Public Transport

When one thinks of public transport, usually the first thing that comes to mind is bus plying around the city, picking and dropping people to various destinations in multiple cities. Another thing that comes to mind is noise, and yet another would be pollution. As most people in India are now realizing, there is a serious pollution crisis in our country. So the question most people ask is if there a way to transform the way we travel every day in our public transport buses? JBM seems to have a solution with the Eco-Life 100% electric bus. We got a chance to spend some time with this all-electric bus to find out everything we can about it.The JBM Eco-Life is an all-electric, zero-emission bus powered by lithium batteries that are chargeable through pantograph as well as fast plug-in charging systems. The batteries have a range of about 150 to 200 kilometres when used for 10-15 hours of city bus operation, depending upon traffic conditions.The Eco-Life comes with corrosion-resistant monocoque structure which the company says matches European standards for safety in case of a front or side collision and rollover accidents. The bus also has cantilever seats that give extra leg room and provide increased storage space underneath the seats. Interestingly, all the seats come with a charging point, which will certainly come in handy.The all-electric bus also gets features like Passenger Information System (PIS) connected to GPS, Vehicle Health Monitoring System, Battery Management System, Fire Detection & Suppression System. The Eco-life also has independent front suspension, an electronic braking system, a wheelchair ramp and a kneeling mechanism.JBM claims that the Eco-Life is capable of saving 350,000 litres of diesel with 10 years of operation, which really could be the answer we’ve been looking for when it comes to pollution caused by regular buses plying on the roads.Although fully electric cars and motorcycles hitting the road, in full flow, is still some time away, public transport, like buses, adopting the fully electric way seems almost inevitable, especially after we had spent the day with the JBM Eco-Life. It’s easy to see that the future looks not only looks bright, but it also looks electric.