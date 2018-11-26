English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JBM Solaris Eco-Life All-Electric Bus Flagged Off For Trial By Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot
Powered by fast charging lithium batteries, the bus can run 150-200 kms in 10-15 hours of city bus operation.
Flag Off Ceremony (Left to Right)-Mr. Nishant Arya, Executive Director, JBM Group, Ms. Varsha Joshi, Secretary Transport and Power, Govt. of NCT Delhi, Hon’ble Minister of Transport, Shri. Kailash Gahlot. (Image: News18.com)
With the air quality in New Delhi deteriorating at an alarming rate, the trail run of JBM Solaris Electric Vehicles Ltd’s, 100% Electric Bus Eco-Life, spells a positive step towards initiatives that could help Delhi breathe. The Eco-Life trial run was flagged off by Hon’ble Minister of Transport, Shri. Kailash Gahlot in the presence of Ms. Varsha Joshi, Secretary Transport and Power, Govt. of NCT Delhi and Mr. Nishant Arya, Executive Director,JBM Group and other dignatories.
The company claims, Eco-Life, a Zero Emission Vehicle to save around 1000 equivalent tons of carbon dioxide and 350,000 liters of diesel over 10 years of operation. Powered by fast charging lithium batteries, the bus can run 150-200 kms in 10-15 hours of city bus operation, depending on the city’s traffic conditions. According to a study, conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri), vehicular pollution is responsible for 25% of the of PM2.5 levels, and incorporating Eco-Life in the public transportation system could be a positive step in addressing the pollution epidemic in the city.
JBM Solaris Eco-Life All-Electric Bus. (Image: News18.com)
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nishant Arya, Executive Director, JBM Group, said “We are all speaking about pollution and how it is an increasingly serious health concern in metropolis. Studies have shown that 36% of the pollution has its source within the city; which includes 3% pollution from buses. In such a situation, it becomes imperative to shift our mass public transport system from fossil fuel to non-fossil fuels on an immediate basis. Aligning with the Government’s vision, our focus is to bring path breaking innovation in the Electric Vehicle space and Eco-Life is our first offering in this direction. At JBM, we are looking at providing the complete ecosystem for EVs as a one stop shop”.
Eco-Life bus is manufactured at the company’s facilities in Faridabad (Haryana) and Kosi (Uttar Pradesh). These plants have an installed capacity to manufacture 2000 buses annually. The bus has a corrosion resistant monocoque structure to ensure maximum strength and minimum weight, matching European standards for safety in case of front/side collision and rollover accidents. It also has cantilever seats that give extra legroom for passengers and increased storage space underneath for belongings.
